Orlando HQ powers Jeff’s Bagel Run’s rapid franchise spread

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Jeff’s Bagel Run, born and raised in Central Florida, just signed a deal with three more franchisees for six new stores, half of them to be built here.

Franchisees Jeny and Vic Shah in September signed on for stores in St. Cloud, Deltona and Sanford. All three are slated to be open by October 2026, and Vic Shah said they will sign leases in the next month or two.

Read: Sarah Boone trial: Closing arguments begin in alleged ‘suitcase murder’

The couple lives in Oviedo and has watched Central Florida grow up around them, investing in other franchises — Foxtail Coffee Co., Chevron and Painting with a Twist — in their own neighborhood and beyond.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group