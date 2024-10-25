Sarah Boone trial: Closing arguments to begin in alleged ‘suitcase murder’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Attorneys in the trial of Sarah Boone are expected to present their closing arguments on Friday.

Investigators say Boone killed her boyfriend by trapping him in a suitcase.

Her defense says she was suffering from battered spouse syndrome.

There was some controversy about an expert witness in court on Thursday.

The defense wanted to see a behavioral health expert’s testimony dismissed.

However, the judge decided to allow her opinion to be included in the trial.

The state called a behavioral health expert to the stand to try and poke holes in Boone’s testimony from earlier in the trial.

The defense has claimed throughout the trial that Boone was suffering from battered spouse syndrome when she zipped her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, in a suitcase.

Boone testified she thought Torres could get out of the bag because his hand was poking out.

Boone said she was in fear for her life when she hit Torres with a baseball bat and went upstairs, leaving him inside the suitcase.

The expert witness said while Boone may be a battered spouse, she didn’t exhibit any trauma trigger the day of Torres’ death.

Prosecutors also presented several new pieces of video evidence on Thursday from months before Torres’ death.

