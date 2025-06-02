Orlando immigration attorney reprimanded over diligence, neglect issues

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court has reprimanded an Orlando immigration attorney for neglecting his clients’ cases.

According to the ruling, David Stoller showed a “pattern of lack of diligence, neglect, and failure to follow court orders and local rules.“ The court said Stoller‘s conduct caused a case to be dismissed and multiple orders issued to him.

The state Supreme Court ordered Stoller to attend ethics school within six months and undergo an office procedures and record-keeping analysis. he must also pay more than $2,300 in disciplinary costs.

