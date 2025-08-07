Orlando International Airport launches family lanes to ease travel for families with children

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport has introduced new TSA family lanes as part of the Families on the Fly program, aimed at easing the security process for families traveling with children.

The initiative is designed to streamline the security experience for families by providing dedicated lanes for those traveling with children aged 12 and under. This is expected to reduce congestion at other security checkpoints, benefiting all travelers.

“It’s really an option for those traveling with children, 12 and under,” said Michael Silata, Assistant Federal Security Director at Orlando International Airport.

The family lanes are available at all security checkpoints across Orlando International Airport, reflecting the high volume of families traveling through the hub, especially those visiting nearby attractions like Disney World.

Tatiana Terry, a frequent visitor to Orlando, expressed excitement about the new lanes, noting that previous trips through the airport had been challenging.

“We come every year, and so we’re excited to go through the family lane this year, because we’ve never had an easy travel out of MCO before,” she said.The program is not exclusive to Orlando; similar lanes have been implemented at Charlotte Douglas, John Wayne, and Honolulu airports.

Families participating in the program can also benefit from discounted TSA PreCheck.Connie Fulton expressed the challenges of traveling with two kids, noting, “With two kids it is hard, it is very hard.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group