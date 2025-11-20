Orlando International Airport weighs creating its own police force

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando International Airport is considering creating its own police department, following a vote by the aviation authority to start discussions on a possible transition.

Currently, the Orlando Police Department (OPD) handles security at the airport, but the aviation authority is exploring a phased approach to establish an in-house police department over four years.

“As the airport has grown, we have found it necessary to look at how do we cover Terminal C, which opened a few years ago, as well as Terminals A and B,” said Angela Starke from Orlando International Airport.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority said the four-year transition plan would allow for recruitment and training of specialized officers, development of policies and procedures, and a gradual transition of OPD’s presence.

Mayor Buddy Dyer noted, “It would come over a very considerable amount of time because they would have to hire everything from police chief, on down to boots on the ground.”

The airport currently operates with a $35 million OPD security budget for this fiscal year, but officials say it is too preliminary to discuss possible costs of the transition.

In Florida, Jacksonville and Tampa’s airports already have their own police forces.

The Tampa International Airport Police department consists of a team of over 140 sworn officers, traffic specialists, and support personnel.

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority also provides full service policing at four different airport properties.

Meanwhile, Miami International Airport and the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Internation airport each contract with their local sheriff’s offices for security services.

The City of Orlando declined to provide the number of OPD officers currently assigned to the airport, citing security concerns, but Mayor Dyer mentioned that reallocating resources could help manage the city’s explosive growth in the southeast.

A spokesperson for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority sent the statement below:

“For years, OPD has served MCO with professionalism, dedication, and a steadfast commitment to public safety. As MCO continues to grow into one of the nation’s busiest airports, the Aviation Authority is continuously evaluating how to best meet the evolving needs of passengers, employees, and stakeholders. MCO operates as a mini city with its own 911 center, fire services, and other infrastructure support. The targeted discussions with OPD will help GOAA staff to understand the feasibility, costs, and logistics of developing an internal police department.”

