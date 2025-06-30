Orlando Magic decline Mo Wagner and Caleb Houstan’s player options

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are declining the $11 million team option for Center Moritz Wagner and the $2.1 million option for guard Caleb Houstan, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Magic retain both players’ Bird rights, meaning they can re-sign both as free agents.

Wagner suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in December and was limited to 30 games. Before the injury, Wagner was off to a career-best start to the season, averaging 12.9 points while shooting 56.2% from the field.

The brother of Magic star Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner, was selected with the 25th pick in the 2018 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. After three different stops in his first three seasons, he was waived toward the end of the 2020-21 season and picked up by Orlando.

Houstan, 22, was selected in the second round of the 2022 draft by Orlando. He averaged 4.1 points in 13.6 minutes per game last season.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group