Orlando Magic playoff games set to boost team, bring millions in economic impact

The Orlando Magic are gearing up for the boost from hosting NBA Playoff games downtown.

The Magic will return to the Kia Center on April 25 for Game 3 of its First Round Series against the Boston Celtics. The 7 p.m. matchup is the first of two guaranteed home games in the opening round for the Magic, who will see more if the series goes longer and if they advance further in the playoffs.

Though exact figures were not available for the Magic, each game could bring millions of dollars in activity for the team and the local economy.

