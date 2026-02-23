Orlando man convicted in major child sextortion scheme targeting over 50 victims

ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal jury convicted an Orlando man on several charges linked to coercing and exploiting minors after a trial in federal court.

Montrey Roseberry, 20, was found guilty of three charges of coercion and enticement of a minor, three charges of producing child sexual abuse material, and one charge of possessing such material.

Evidence presented at trial showed Roseberry operated a scheme to extort and intimidate children from July 14, 2023, through April 2024.

As a result of the scheme, he obtained child sexual abuse material from more than 50 victims he identified on social media.

Roseberry identified young victims on social media while impersonating a woman. According to trial testimony, he coerced these victims into producing images and videos of themselves engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Roseberry threatened to send the victims’ old images and videos to their family, friends, and classmates to ensure compliance. In certain instances, Roseberry also threatened to kill the children.

Roseberry employed intimidation by sending victims photographs of their homes. To increase fear, he also provided the names of their schools, friends, and family members to pressure them into complying with his demands.

Roseberry faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 28.

©2026 Cox Media Group