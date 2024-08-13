Orlando man dies after crash in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Lake County that left one man dead Monday night.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of County Road 46A and Sorrento Ave. near Mt. Plymouth.

According to FHP, the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe was heading southbound on County Road 46A, approaching the intersection with Sorrento Ave., when the truck ran off the right side of the road.

See a map below:

Troopers say the driver overcorrected back onto the roadway and lost control as the truck began to rotate in a counterclockwise direction.

According to FHP, the truck THEN ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned several times on the left shoulder, throwing the driver from the cab.

The driver, identified only as a 47-year-old man from Orlando, was taken to HCA Lake Monroe Hospital and pronounced dead there.

According to a report from FHP, he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers have not said what may have caused the driver to lose control of the truck in the first place.

The crash remains under investigation.

