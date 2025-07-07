Orlando man pleads guilty to sharing child porn online

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Justice Department says an Orlando man has entered a plea in a child pornography case.

Donald Brown,34, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child sex abuse material. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 7. He faces five to 20 years in federal prison.

As part of the plea, Brown will forfeit the electronic devices that were seized in the investigation.

According to the plea agreement, in January 2023, Brown shared a child sex abuse video with someone else via a website that randomly pairs strangers for one-on-one chat sessions and calls.

