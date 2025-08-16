Orlando Museum of Art receives $2.5 million in state funding for infrastructure upgrades

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Museum of Art has secured nearly $2.5 million from the state to fund critical infrastructure improvements.

The funding, presented by Senator Jason Brodeur and Representative LaVon Bracy Davis, will be used to replace the museum’s HVAC system and repair water damage.

Cathryn Mattson, a representative of the museum, emphasized the importance of the funding, stating it will help protect the museum’s valuable art collection and ensure a safe environment for visitors.

