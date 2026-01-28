Orlando pledges $5M for homeless support amid growing crisis

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is committing $5 million to support people experiencing homelessness.

The funding will help expand services at the Christian Service Center, which provides essential resources, including showers, bathrooms, laundry, and mail services for those in need.

This initiative comes as the city continues to address a growing homelessness crisis, reflected in ongoing community efforts and support.

Amid this backdrop, volunteers in Seminole, Osceola, and Orange counties are finalizing a federally mandated census of the homeless population in the area.

This census is crucial for understanding the scope of homelessness and allocating resources effectively.

Further announcements about the outcomes and developments in addressing homelessness are expected in the coming months.

