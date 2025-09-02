Orlando police investigate after man shot at apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Edgemoor Street near Ivey Lane.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire and found a man with a gunshot wound outside an apartment.

The building was also struck by gunfire, police said.

The identity of the shooter remains unknown, and police have not released any information regarding a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.

