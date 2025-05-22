Orlando police officer sued over homeless man’s arrest

ORLANDO, Fla. — A homeless man is taking a Orlando police officer to court, alleging the officer broke his hip after tackling him to the ground during an arrest. His attorneys say that was the beginning of a chain of events that violated his civil rights.

Attorneys for Alexander Glover say officer Taylor Marini arrested Glover in 2021 without any evidence. Orlando police say Marini accused Glover of taking a soda at a local Publix without paying and told him to leave.

Glover’s attorneys said he was abandoned at a hospital after being released from jail.

Glover was later released and never charged.

“There was no contacting his family, attempting to contact a next of kin. There was no letting him know that he was being unarrested. They left him there,” said attorney Ian Depangier.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Marini was not untruthful and will no longer be suspended in August.

This court case is scheduled for November.

