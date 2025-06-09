Orlando police search for missing man with ‘cognitive condition’

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department needs help finding a man who was reported missing.

Police said 65-year-old Jose Camacho was last seen around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say he was last seen riding a green bike on Perkinshire Lane.

He was also wearing a green shirt, a maroon hat, khaki pants, and black shoes.

Police said Camacho has a cognitive condition that could impact his ability to return home.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he may be should call Orlando police.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group