Orlando police search for witnesses of deadly crash that took the life of high school senior

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are trying to find two people who were at the scene of a deadly crash.

The crash happened last Wednesday on Narcoossee Road between Savannah Park Drive and Nona Crest Drive.

The crash took the life of Lake Nona High School senior Anthony Sanchez and injured two others.

Orlando police said they want to talk with witnesses about the crash and its aftermath.

Officers said they are looking for at least two young men, but it’s unclear if they are connected to the crash or were just witnesses.

Investigators believe three high school seniors were driving erratically and speeding when two cars crashed.

Sanchez died after he was severely burned when the cars caught fire.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Orlando Police Department.

