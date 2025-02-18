Deadly crash shuts down stretch of Hiawassee Road in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Orange County’s Pine Hills community.

Troopers arrived to North Hiawassee Road and Coral Cove Drive around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Deadly crash in Orange County Troopers shut down a stretch of Hiawassee Road in Orlando to investigate a deadly crash early Tuesday.

FHP’s official website reported the incident as a fatality crash involving roadblock.

As of 4:30 a.m., the agency said Hiawassee Road was shut down and advised motorists to seek an alternate route.

Channel 9 has reached out to FHP for more details about the deadly crash.

