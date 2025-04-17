Orlando Police searching for Orwin Manor sex assault suspect

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police are looking for a man accused of breaking into a woman’s home and attempting to sexually assault her earlier this week.

Investigators say the attempted assault happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on Wilkinson Street in the Orwin Manor neighborhood.

They described the suspect as a Black or Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s, approximately 5′7″ to 5′10″ tall, with a thin build.

They said he was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and pants of an unknown color. He may have since removed the sweatshirt and could now be wearing a black shirt with a white design.

Anyone with information should contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 and request the Special Victims Unit.

