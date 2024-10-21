Orlando Pride drop second game 3-1 to NJ/NY Gotham FC

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Pride were in New Jersey for the last road game of the season, facing NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday evening.

After going unbeaten in 23 consecutive games this season and winning the 2024 NWSL Shield, The Pride has dropped back-to-back games.

Gotham took the lead 1-0 in the 12th minute when Sam Hiatt scored on the game’s first corner with a left footed shot from inside the 6-yard box to the bottom right corner of the goal.

The Pride were able to get a goal back when Adriana converted a penalty kick in the 30th minute.

But 15 minutes later, Gotham FC’s Rose Lavelle, after the Pride’s goalkeeper Ana Moorehouse was unable to clear the ball off the goal line, putting Gotham on top 2-1 just before the half.

After halftime, Gotham did not take long to add another goal.

Ella Stevens scored off a pull back pass from the touchline to the 6-yard box in the 48th minute to take a two goal lead, 3-1.

Gotham held on to the lead, giving the Pride their second-season loss.

“Just to get back to where we were before the Shield. We showed some really good form. We were hungry, we had desire. We were very committed. I feel at this period where whatever happens in the game, it doesn’t have any dividends on our position. We just have to get back to who we are and our identity. We need to work extremely hard and not allow teams to work harder than us once we step onto that field. We had some really good moments of play. We switched the point of attack, we got in behind their midfield line and then it just kind of falls apart. It is trying to put those good moments of play into goals. Those are areas we are going to work on. They have got to know that they have a target on their back and everyone wants to continue to beat this team because of what they have showed all season long. We just have to get back to who we are and regain that sort of form. I think we are still playing some really good football, but we are not getting that end product to reward ourselves.” — Head Coach Seb Hines

The Pride will return home for their final regular season match on Nov. 2 against the Seattle Reign.

