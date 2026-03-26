Orlando renters find some relief as rent growth trails inflation

ORLANDO, Fla. — For renters in Orlando, the latest national rent data suggests something that would have sounded unlikely just two years ago: the market may finally be easing.

A new study from SmartAsset found rent across the 100 largest U.S. cities rose an average of 1.73% from 2025 to 2026, with the typical monthly rent climbing from $1,810 to $1,843 nationwide. That increase still trailed national inflation, which the report estimated at 2.41%, meaning rent pressures are no longer rising faster than many other household costs.

Orlando is showing a different pattern than many of the country’s hottest rental markets.

While San Francisco posted a 14% year-over-year rent increase and Chicago saw rents rise 6.5%, Orlando has recently moved in the opposite direction. Broader cost-of-living data shows a 3.8% decline between 2024 and 2025, one of the sharper drops among major U.S. metro areas.

That cooling trend is also showing up in rental-specific reports. Recent market analysis for the Orlando metro found asking rents dipped about 1.8% year over year as more new apartment units entered the market and migration pressure slowed across Central Florida.

The contrast becomes even clearer within Florida.

In Miami, rents remain among the highest in the country at roughly $2,955 a month, and SmartAsset found Miami still leads the nation in five-year rent growth, with prices climbing more than $1,000 since 2021.

That means Orlando, while still expensive compared with its pre-pandemic baseline, is offering more breathing room than South Florida’s largest markets.

Affordability remains a challenge, though.

Housing researchers in Florida say median gross rent statewide rose about 39% between 2019 and 2023, and many renters are still spending well above the recommended share of income on housing.

For Orlando residents apartment hunting now, that creates a mixed reality. Incentives such as free rent months, reduced move-in costs and increased availability are becoming more common, but monthly totals can still rise quickly once utilities, parking, fees and internet are added.

In practical terms, Orlando is no longer behaving like a runaway rent market. It is acting more like a city settling after several years of rapid growth, and for renters that may be the first real leverage they have had in quite some time.

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