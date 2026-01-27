Orlando residents demand action after bird flu kills dozens of swans at Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Orlando residents are demanding more oversight for swans at Lake Eola.

Officials said as many as 29 swans have died in the last month, due to the bird flu.

Advocates are now calling on the city to provide cleaner habitats and to improve infrastructure for the swans.

At a city council meeting on Monday, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer promised to explore ways to improve the swan program.

