Orlando residents petition against development that could disrupt bald eagles' nest

ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are expressing concerns that a piece of property being eyed by developers for a new apartment complex would cause multiple issues in the area for them, and for a few feathered friends who also call the area home.
The proposed 300-plus unit complex, which is located off Hoffner Avenue near Conway Road, is also home to two bald eagles in the area.
“That’s part of our environmental concerns,” resident Bill Moore said. “So not only do we have stormwater runoff issue, we have our national symbol ... right close by the development.”
An online petition to stop the development has garnered more than 500 signatures. Residents also say that traffic issues, and the impact it will have on nearby schools such as Shenandoah Elementary School, are also major concerns.
The project is still in the works, and leaders plan to annex the property into the city.
Orlando city officials said “no nests were located within one mile of the subject property boundaries.”
According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission map, there was a nest in the woods close to the site, but the site hasn’t been surveyed since 2014.
Eyewitness News crews spotted one eagle flying around while working on this story on Monday.
Eagles can use a nest for up to 35 years and travel up to 6 miles away from their nest in search of food, research shows.
