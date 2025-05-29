Video shows attack on TSA officers inside Florida airport

MIAMI, Fla. — A Canadian man is accused of attacking TSA agents at Miami International.

Surveillance video shows Cameron McDougall attacking the agents last December.

Officials said the attack happened right after he cleared security.

They said McDougall was in Miami after he was kicked off a flight from Panama for attacking a passenger on his flight.

McDougall pleaded guilty to two federal charges.

He is now facing a possible sentence of two years in prison.

