Orlando Science Center opens ‘Space for Art’ exhibition featuring NASA astronauts’ artworks

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Science Center is hosting a new exhibition titled “Space for Art” that features artwork created by NASA astronauts, scientists and children from across the globe.

The exhibit is currently open in the Fusion: A STEAM Gallery on the third level of the facility.

Curated by veteran astronaut and artist Nicole Stott, the exhibition explores the intersection of space exploration, creativity and healing.

The project is a partnership with the Space for Art Foundation and Space for a Better World, highlighting deeply human stories of resilience and connection as the United States prepares for the upcoming Artemis II mission.

Stott, who founded the Space for Art Foundation, said the initiative is rooted in the idea that “creativity belongs to everyone.”

The centerpiece of the exhibition is an authentic spacesuit titled “BEYOND,” which serves as a wearable canvas. It features more than 800 pieces of artwork created by children from all 192 countries.

The suit was stitched together by ILC Dover Astrospace, the manufacturer responsible for NASA’s extravehicular activity spacesuits. Created during the COVID-19 pandemic, the suit has traveled the world and debuted at the UN Climate Change Conference before arriving in Orlando.

The gallery includes rare artistic insights from astronauts who have experienced spaceflight firsthand.

Featured artists include Michael Collins of Apollo 11 and Alan Bean of Apollo 12, as well as Karen Nyberg, Richard Garriott, Don Pettit and Don Gillespie.

These paintings and textile works are displayed alongside artifacts, poetry and imagery from the Space Shuttle Art Collection and the Al Worden Collection.Artist E. Lee Wilson Jr. contributed mixed-media pieces that incorporate physical elements from space and Earth.

These works integrate fragments of Martian and lunar meteorites, diamond dust, Fla. sands and seashells.

The pieces are designed to merge scientific storytelling with artistic expression through the use of these materials.

The Florida Virtual School Foundation is also presenting a student exhibition titled “Artful Expressions: A Universe of Possibilities” in partnership with the gallery.

This section features work by students from Florida Virtual School and the Florida Scholarship Academy, an educational program within the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice. The students explored concepts such as light, motion and technology through digital art, photography and painting.

