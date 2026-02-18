Orlando students learn power grid basics in interactive workshop

ORLANDO, Fla. — Students at Orlando Science Charter School gained hands-on experience in the utility industry on Feb. 17, 2026, through a program called Project A.W.E.S.O.M.E.

The STEM-based initiative is a partnership between the Orlando Utilities Commission and the Orlando Science Center.

Project A.W.E.S.O.M.E (WFTV)

The program focuses on teaching students in Central Florida about energy efficiency and water conservation.

Since the partnership began in 2009, more than 184,000 fifth graders in Orange and Osceola counties have participated in the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) workshops.

Project A.W.E.S.O.M.E (WFTV)

During the workshop, students engaged in several engineering challenges, including a task where they learned to balance a power grid. They also completed projects focused on engineering a drip irrigation system to understand water management.

