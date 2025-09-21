Orlando Theatre company forced to stop production after failed inspection

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Renaissance Theatre Company has been ordered to vacate the building after the city condemned it following a building inspection.

Several yellow and orange signs are posted on the building downtown, on McRae Ave. Unfortunately, this is happening in the middle of their biggest show, Nosferatu, an immersive vampire show.

“It’s our biggest show of the year,” said Donald Rupe. “We are an immersive theater company so we use multiple spaces in the building. The audience goes from space to space to see different scenes.”

Rupe is the co-founder of the Renaissance Theatre company. He said they’ve been through these inspections before, but this is the first time they’ve failed.

“I won’t lie. It’s a very stressful moment,” said Donald Rupe.

Rupe hopes they can meet with the city on Monday to find out exactly what needs to be done to get them up and running. He said they lose about $40,000 every week if this show is shut down.

“It’s a huge economic impact for us,” he said. “We have to look forward in terms of making up for this income.”

He said they plan to pay the actors and staff for this week. They are keeping their fingers crossed that they will have good news for the crew and fans after meeting with the city on Monday.

