Orlando unveils plaque celebrating Disney’s historic Florida Project announcement

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new commemorative plaque was unveiled in Downtown Orlando to mark the site where Walt and Roy O. Disney first announced the “Florida Project” more than 60 years ago.

The plaque stands in Thornton Park, the location of a November 1965 press conference where the Disney brothers joined then-Gov. Haydon Burns to reveal their vision for Florida.

Community members gathered with local leaders at the building where the initial vision was shared. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle participated in the unveiling.

Dyer spoke about the long-standing relationship between the city and the theme park. “Walt and Roy Disney didn’t just announce a theme park in 1965. They announced a partnership with a community that was ready to dream bigger about its future,” Dyer said. “With this plaque, we honor more than a historic announcement. We honor a relationship with both Walt Disney World and our Orlando Main Streets that bolsters our economy, strengthens our neighborhoods, and defines our identity.”

Since that 1965 announcement, Walt Disney World has grown into a significant economic force, currently standing as the largest single-site employer in the United States with approximately 80,000 cast members.

Vahle, president of Walt Disney World, expressed gratitude toward the city and the local district. “We thank the city of Orlando and the Thornton Park District for honoring this important part of our shared history,” Vahle said. “This commemorative plaque celebrates our past and reflects the bold vision we need for the future.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group