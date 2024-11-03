Orlando’s $1.3B+ health care construction pipeline led by these 8 projects

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Several of Orlando’s health care systems are expanding with massive growth.

AdventHealth, Orlando Health, HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) and Nemours Children’s Health are among those in the region with construction projects underway.

Read: Bill Clinton, Rick Scott rally voters as early voting closes in Florida

That work includes everything from expanding existing hospitals to constructing new hospitals and medical office buildings.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group