ORLANDO, Fla. — Two ice cream flavors from Charlie’s Bakery & Creamery earned national recognition at the North American Ice Cream Association’s 2026 awards.

The Orlando shop received blue ribbons for its Pure Vanilla and Strawberry Fields flavors during ConeCon, an industry convention held Nov. 10–12 in Palm Springs, California, according to the association.

Two blue ribbon flavors

ConeCon 2026: Palm Springs, CA Charlie’s Bakery & Creamery received blue ribbons for its vanilla and strawberry ice creams at ConeCon 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Myers Film & Photography/Myers Film & Photography)

Charlie’s received the following scores out of a possible 43 points:

Pure Vanilla: 39.10 points

39.10 points Strawberry Fields: 40.60 points

The association said this year’s Ice Cream Clinic included 242 entries across vanilla, chocolate and strawberry categories. Cornell University’s Dairy Extension Team evaluated the products across six quality categories.

ConeCon 2026: Palm Springs, CA Charlie’s Bakery & Creamery received blue ribbons for its vanilla and strawberry ice creams at ConeCon 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Myers Film & Photography/Myers Film & Photography)

What the ribbons mean

Blue ribbons recognize ice creams that score between 37.50 and 43 points.

The clinic evaluates each entry against established quality standards rather than awarding first, second and third place. Multiple products can earn blue ribbons based on their individual scores, according to the association.

The awards were presented during ConeCon’s annual awards banquet.

Charlie’s Bakery & Creamery is located at 3213 Curry Ford Road in Orlando.

ConeCon 2026: Palm Springs, CA Charlie’s Bakery & Creamery received blue ribbons for its vanilla and strawberry ice creams at ConeCon 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Myers Film & Photography/Myers Film & Photography)

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