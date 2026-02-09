ORLANDO, Fla. — Downtown Orlando was transformed into a colorful, open-air gallery over the weekend during the city’s first Chalk Festival.

The two-day event featured more than 30 artists who created large murals across City Hall Plaza.

The festival aimed to enhance community spirit and bring more energy to the heart of the city.

Photos: Orlando’s first Chalk Festival brings vibrant art to downtown streets

0 of 29 Orlando’s first Chalk Festival brings vibrant art to downtown streets Orlando’s first Chalk Festival brings vibrant art to downtown streets Orlando’s first Chalk Festival brings vibrant art to downtown streets Orlando’s first Chalk Festival brings vibrant art to downtown streets Orlando’s first Chalk Festival brings vibrant art to downtown streets Orlando’s first Chalk Festival brings vibrant art to downtown streets Orlando’s first Chalk Festival brings vibrant art to downtown streets Orlando’s first Chalk Festival brings vibrant art to downtown streets Orlando’s first Chalk Festival brings vibrant art to downtown streets Orlando’s first Chalk Festival brings vibrant art to downtown streets Orlando’s first Chalk Festival brings vibrant art to downtown streets Orlando’s first Chalk Festival brings vibrant art to downtown streets Orlando’s first Chalk Festival brings vibrant art to downtown streets Orlando’s first Chalk Festival brings vibrant art to downtown streets Orlando’s first Chalk Festival brings vibrant art to downtown streets Orlando’s first Chalk Festival brings vibrant art to downtown streets Orlando’s first Chalk Festival brings vibrant art to downtown streets Orlando’s first Chalk Festival brings vibrant art to downtown streets Orlando’s first Chalk Festival brings vibrant art to downtown streets Orlando’s first Chalk Festival brings vibrant art to downtown streets Orlando’s first Chalk Festival brings vibrant art to downtown streets Orlando’s first Chalk Festival brings vibrant art to downtown streets Orlando’s first Chalk Festival brings vibrant art to downtown streets Orlando’s first Chalk Festival brings vibrant art to downtown streets Orlando’s first Chalk Festival brings vibrant art to downtown streets

Some of the giant murals were designed with 3-D effects that appeared to come to life as visitors walked through the plaza.

Families and visitors watched the artists work throughout the weekend.

The festival included interactive chalk zones where attendees were encouraged to create their own art alongside the professionals.

The weekend event also featured live music performances to accompany art creation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group