Osceola County father faces prison time for deadly crash involving his son

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County father is expected to learn his punishment on Wednesday for a crash that killed a grandmother and her three grandchildren.

Back in October, a jury found Richard Ferguson guilty of manslaughter for the 2023 crash, even though it was his 15-year-old son who was behind the wheel.

Prosecutors charged the father with allowing his son to take his car, even though the teen did not have a driver’s license.

Ferguson faces 37 years to life in prison.

Channel 9 will have a crew inside the courtroom and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group