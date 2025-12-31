Osceola County family welcomed into their new home through Salvation Army housing program

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A local family moved into their new home this week after completing the Salvation Army of Osceola County’s housing program.

The non-profit presented closing papers to the family on Tuesday.

The “Pathway to Housing” program offers education on homeownership and maintenance, helping families in Osceola County become sustainable homeowners.

This initiative aims to prepare participants for the responsibilities of owning and maintaining a home.

Experts emphasize the importance of education in fostering responsible homeownership among those in the program.

