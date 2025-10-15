Osceola County high schools receive new advanced first aid kits

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — High schools in Osceola County are set to receive new trauma kits thanks to a partnership between the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the school district.

Advanced first aid kits will be provided to school resource officers with quick access to life-saving tools during emergencies, enhancing the safety measures in place at the schools.

The introduction of trauma kits in Osceola County high schools marks a significant step in ensuring the safety and preparedness of school resource officers in emergency situations.

