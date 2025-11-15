Osceola County launches new program to make roads safer for pedestrians and cyclists

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is launching a new visibility enforcement program to enhance pedestrian and bicycle safety.

“I think that’s a good thing because people pass away a lot, said Aisha.

Aisha works at the Vietta hotel, located on US 192 and Vineland Road intersection.

“It’s chaotic, ” she said. “That’s the best way to describe the intersection.” She has worked there for four months.

“I have seen about five crashes right in front of here,” she said. “I get terrible anxiety because you never know. Just two or three days ago, somebody hit the fence right here.”

Edward McAiernan said he has the same issue with the Pleasant Hill Road and Poinciana Boulevard intersection.

“Traffic in Florida, it’s horrible,” he said. “There’s an accident every day.”

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle, the state had a 19 percent increase in crashes involving pedestrians in 2024.

Osceola County is among the 25 counties with the most crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists. Sheriff’s office lists that’s the reason it has joined the state’s high visibility enforcement program.

Deputies will be checking for people jaywalking, failing to yield to oncoming traffic, riding against traffic, and without proper lighting and clothing. They will also ensure that drivers are not speeding, using their turn signals correctly, and stopping for pedestrians. They will also be issuing warnings and citations to pedestrians and cyclists.

“I think that’s right. It should be fair across the board,” McAiernan said. “Jaywalking is illegal, but people do it all the time. I never see anything happening to them. But, go five miles over the speed limit and get $170 ticket.”

