Osceola County man arrested after soliciting minors, guardians of minors for sex, deputies said

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Deputies in Osceola County said a man was arrested after soliciting minors and guardians of minors for sexual activity.

Officials said Zachary Lazzell was taken into custody in the Windmill Point subdivision in Kissimmee.

Investigators said they discovered chats where he expressed a desire for incest with minors and attempted to engage in sexual activity with someone he believed was the guardian of a 9-year-old.

Lazzell is being held without bond, according to authorities.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

