Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez trial delayed

TAVARES, Fla. — Suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez will not go to trial in November.

Lopez waived his right to a speedy trial.

In the motion to continue, his attorney says that because his co-defendants have taken plea deals, there is more evidence to review and it cannot be done before the trial that had been scheduled for Nov. 10.

That means the hearing to decide if the trial may move to Osceola County is also postponed as attorneys work to prepare for his defense.

Lopez is charged with racketeering for what prosecutors say was his involvement in a $21 million gambling enterprise.

