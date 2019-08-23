Osceola County soccer coach accused of molesting 9-year-old boy faces additional charges

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The 22-year-old soccer coach who was jailed after officials said he molested a 9-year-old boy is now facing a battery charge in addition to six sex charges.
In both cases, the boys who were victimized told officials that they were touched inappropriately in the soccer coach's car on the way to either a game or a practice.
Related Headlines
READ: 'I thought my babies were in there burning alive': Wife praises husband for saving 7 kids from fire
Hugo Jimenez-Rumbos was in front of a judge Friday and is now accused of battering a 9-year-old boy.
The child's parents reported an incident after seeing Jimenez-Rumbos' mug shot on the news.
The mother of another boy reported that the coach at My Soccer Academy in Kissimmee touched and looked at her son's private parts.
She told officials it happened in the coach's car on the way to the store and in a private soccer lesson.
The mother said Jimenez-Rumbos said her child "could use extra training in private practice" but she she never allowed him to go to a private practice.
After the first victim came forward, investigators said Jimenez-Rumbos admitted to touching the child, and investigators said he wrote an apology letter
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}