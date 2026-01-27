Adam the Woo cause of death revealed: YouTuber died at 51 from heart disease

CELEBRATION, Fla. — David Adam Williams, a popular YouTube personality known as “Adam the Woo,” died at the age of 51. He was found dead in his Celebration, Fla., home, with his death attributed to cardiovascular disease.

The medical examiner’s report identified the cause of death as atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, with obesity as a contributing factor.

The report stated: “In consideration of the circumstances surrounding the death and after examination of the body, toxicology analysis and review of available investigative information, it is my opinion that the death of David Williams, a 51-year-old male, is the result of atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease with obesity contributing. The manner of death is natural.”

Williams established a significant presence on YouTube by documenting his explorations of abandoned places and vlogging about theme parks, roadside attractions, and pop culture. He had approximately 1.2 million subscribers across his two channels and garnered more than 400 million total views on his videos.

Known for his engaging content, Williams built a loyal fanbase that appreciated his unique perspective on various attractions and adventures. His legacy as a digital influencer in the theme park community will likely continue to be felt among his fans and fellow creators.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group