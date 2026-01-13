AdventHealth Celebration names new CEO

CELEBRATION, Fla. — AdventHealth has named Michael Mewhirter as the CEO of AdventHealth Celebration, effective Feb. 2.

In his previous role as vice president and chief operating officer of AdventHealth Celebration, Mewhirter played a key part in expanding the facility, which now features a new eight-story patient tower.

Doug Harcombe, CEO of AdventHealth Central Florida Division’s South Market, expressed enthusiasm about Mewhirter’s return, stating, “Michael’s return to AdventHealth Celebration marks a meaningful homecoming.” Harcombe emphasized Mewhirter’s deep roots and commitment to the community, highlighting the strong connections he has with families in Osceola County and the South Market.

Mewhirter expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, saying, “It’s an honor to return to AdventHealth Celebration and work with such a committed team.” He highlighted the significance of collaborating with physicians and community partners to further improve whole-person care for the families they serve.

Mewhirter will assume new responsibilities, working on strategic plans for the health system after the Feb. 2 transition.

