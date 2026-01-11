Central Florida leaders highlight Human Trafficking Awareness Month

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — On Saturday, Central Florida leaders gathered at the Kissimmee Civic Center to promote awareness of human trafficking during Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

The event was organized by the Red Sand Project, which seeks to connect victims of human trafficking with essential resources to support their recovery. It was held in partnership with the Central Florida Human Trafficking Task Force.

Mikayla Moffitt from Osceola County spoke at the event, highlighting the need to understand human trafficking and ensure accessible services for survivors. “It’s one thing to understand it; it’s one thing to be able to identify it, but we need to know what to do and what services are available for our survivors here in the community.”

The Red Sand Project aims to raise awareness and support those affected.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group