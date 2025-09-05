Deputies boost patrols on Little Econ Trail in Osceola

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have increased patrols on the Little Econ Trail following an attack on a female jogger.

The attack took place on July 25th when a man tried to rape a woman while she was running on the trail. In response, the Sheriff’s Office has sent mounted deputies to maintain a visible presence and protect the community.

The Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident and has committed to continuing the increased patrols on the trail. The mounted patrols are part of a broader effort to reassure residents and provide peace of mind.

The increased security measures on the Little Econ Trail are in place to help keep everyone safe and prevent any future incidents, while authorities continue their investigation into the July 25th attack.

