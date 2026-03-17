Deputies: Woman held 10-year-old by shirt, told children to hit him

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County woman was arrested Monday after deputies reported she coerced her children into hitting a 10-year-old and held the victim by his shirt to prevent him from defending himself.

Ketsy Ann Rivera, 41, faces several charges, including child abuse and false imprisonment, after the incident at the Heritage Park Apartment Complex.

The report states that the confrontation began as a fight among children at a community park. Witnesses and the 10-year-old victim said some children left and then returned with their mothers, leading to a verbal argument.

Investigators stated that Rivera forced her 8- and 9-year-old children to confront the 10-year-old victim, and she allegedly told them to hit the older child.

During the altercation, Rivera allegedly grabbed the victim by his shirt. Deputies stated this prevented the 10-year-old from leaving or defending himself during the fight.

The victim had significant swelling of his left eye after the incident. Fire department personnel arrived to evaluate the child and cleared him of serious injuries.

The mother of the victim arrived at the park and called for charges against those responsible for illegally restraining her child.

Rivera was then taken into custody and booked into the Osceola County Jail.

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