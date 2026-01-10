DOH-Osceola issues warning for harmful blue-green algae toxins detected in local lake

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County issued a health alert on Jan. 9 due to harmful blue-green algae toxins detected in Lake Marian – Pavilion area.

A water sample collected on Jan. 5, indicated the presence of harmful algae, prompting officials to advise the public to exercise caution around the water. It is important for residents and visitors to adhere to safety recommendations to avoid exposure to toxins.

Residents and visitors are advised not to drink, swim, or wade in waters where there is a visible algae bloom. Direct contact with algae or water that appears discolored or has an unpleasant smell should be avoided.

Additionally, pets and livestock should stay away from contaminated waters, as they are also at risk from harmful toxins. An alternative source of water should be provided for animals during this time.

While eating fish from freshwater lakes with algae blooms is safe if cooked properly, individuals should avoid consuming shellfish from affected waters. To safely prepare fish, it is advised to rinse fillets with tap or bottled water and discard internal organs before cooking thoroughly.Blue-green algae, a type of bacteria, can produce toxins harmful to humans and animals.

Sensitive individuals, including children and people with compromised immune systems, should minimize exposure, even at low concentrations.Current information regarding water quality and public health notifications can be accessed through Protecting Florida Together, where residents can also subscribe for updates on water conditions.For related issues, including reporting algae blooms, residents can contact the Florida Department of Environmental Protection toll-free at one-855-305-3903. Symptoms of exposure can be reported to the Florida Poison Information Center at 800-222-1222, and any animal health concerns should be directed to a veterinarian.

The Department of Health continues to monitor the situation and assesses water quality regularly. Further updates on the algae status and health advisories will be communicated to the public as new information becomes available.

