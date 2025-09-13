Fandom Kissimmee kicks off this weekend with Heroes vs. Villains theme

KISSIMEE, Fla. — Fandom Kissimmee, the annual comic and sci-fi expo, begins today at the Kissimmee Civic Center with a fun ‘Heroes vs. Villains’ theme.

The event kicks off at 12 p.m., inviting fans to dive into a world full of legendary characters and exciting interactive experiences.

Kissimmee hosts a free event celebrating fandom, allowing cosplayers and fans to showcase creativity and passion. The expo features activities under the ‘Heroes vs. Villains’ theme, but details are undisclosed.

Hosted at the Kissimmee Civic Center, 201 E. Dakin Avenue, the venue offers plenty of room for attendees to check out the expo’s attractions and interact with the event.

Fandom Kissimmee remains a wonderful gathering for the local community. It warmly brings together fans and creators in a joyful celebration of popular culture.

The event’s special theme offers an exciting and memorable experience for everyone attending.

