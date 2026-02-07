Florida Lottery: $57K Fantasy 5 winner in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery shares that a lucky ticket purchased at a Kissimmee 7-Eleven has won an impressive $57,878.55 in the Fantasy 5 Draw Game. The winning numbers were revealed on February 6.

The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven convenience store on North Orange Blossom Trail.

The next draw for the Fantasy 5 game is scheduled to take place following the recent win.

Anticipation is building for the next estimated jackpot!

