Florida man faces multiple charges following tip report, investigators say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office announced today the arrest of a 27-year-old male, who faces multiple charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Investigators state that the charges originate from an investigation that began on January 20, following a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Steven Michael Pagan’s activities.

Law enforcement confirms Pagan faces four charges of possession and using a two-way communication device unlawfully.

The investigation is ongoing as the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office works to address the serious nature of the allegations.

While specific details about the evidence collected during the search have not been disclosed, the charges indicate serious allegations involving possession of materials depicting the sexual exploitation of minors.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information about this case or similar incidents to reach out to them. Pagan has been detained at Osceola County Jail without the possibility of bond.

