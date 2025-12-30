HAZMAT crews in Osceola seal and repair gas leak, Partial road closure

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Law enforcement and HAZMAT crews in Osceola are managing the situation as the eastbound lanes of US192 remain closed due to a natural gas line leak caused by a contractor this afternoon.

The incident occurred between Old Canoe Creek Road and Neptune Road.

St. Cloud Fire Rescue reported that there are no injuries. However, nearby businesses such as Wendy’s and IHOP have been evacuated as a precaution. Emergency responders are on site to ensure safety and handle the situation.

St. Cloud Police are directing traffic to reduce congestion while Osceola County Fire HAZMAT crews and utility providers work to seal the leak and make repairs.

Authorities advise caution when approaching, as first responders are on site.

