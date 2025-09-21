Kissimmee claims adjuster guilty of multiple wire fraud counts, say attorneys

ORLANDO, Fla. — James Octavias Tobias Owens, a Kissimmee-based claims adjuster, was found guilty of wire fraud against his employer, a regional insurance company, following a federal jury trial in Orlando.

Owens, 34, was convicted on 10 counts of wire fraud and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for each count. His sentencing is set for December 9.

Between March 2021 and February 2022, Owens defrauded his employer of over $580,000 by reopening settled claims and submitting false estimates to falsely indicate extra work. He then issued checks to a shell company he controlled, disguised as a construction firm, and cashed them at Orlando ATMs.

According to court documents, Owens used the fraud proceeds on personal luxury items such as designer clothes, jewelry, hotel stays, and car accessories. His December sentencing will determine the final outcome of his case.

