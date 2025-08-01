Kissimmee road closed for sewer upgrades until August 8

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kissimmee announces that Mill Slough Road will be closed in both directions from August 1 to August 8 due to sewer upgrades by Toho Water Authority.

Officials say the closure will impact the section of Mill Slough Road between Michigan Avenue and Town and Country Drive, and it will remain in effect 24 hours a day throughout the project.

Detour signs will be placed along Mill Run Boulevard and Woodcrest Boulevard to direct drivers around the closed part of Mill Slough Road. This closure is due to ongoing sewer upgrade projects, although no detailed information about these improvements has been provided.

Residents and commuters are advised to plan their routes accordingly and follow posted detour signs to minimize disruptions during the road closure.

