Man identified in Osceola County shed fire

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An 81-year-old man died in a shed fire in Kissimmee on Thursday, October 16, after a propane tank explosion.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:21 p.m. on Orange Vista Blvd, where Osceola County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Osceola Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

The victim, Miguel Guzman, was discovered dead in the shed after the fire was put out. Video footage revealed Mr. Guzman trying to drill into a propane tank, which caused the explosion.

The explosion hurled Mr. Guzman into the shed, which quickly caught fire. Mr. Guzman’s wife and daughter were at the house when the fire started.

The fire is currently considered accidental, and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accidental fire that claimed the life of Miguel Guzman.

